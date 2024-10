WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan appeared on the PBD podcast to talk about a number of topics, including the contract he re-signed with the company more than a year ago.

Hogan said, “Last year, year and a half ago, I signed a five-year deal with WWE, and it’s not a legends deal, there’s a lot more to it than that. But we’ve got a ton of projects, documentary stuff, movie stuff.”

