Hulk Hogan Endorses The Rock For President

Speculation surrounding Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s potential political future has circulated for years, and now, one of his most iconic wrestling peers is weighing in.

During a recent interview with News4JAX’s Going Ringside with Scott Johnson, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan offered his endorsement of The Rock should he ever decide to run for President of the United States.

“He’d probably win,” Hogan said. “He’s got a great following. He’s a built-in audience that’s been with him for over 20 years. I kind of cracked the door open in Hollywood, and he kicked it off its hinges. So you know, if he ran… I don’t think he’s interested right now, but down the road, he’d make a great president.”

The Rock has previously acknowledged political interest around him, revealing that multiple political parties have approached him in the past. In a 2021 poll, Johnson received a 46% approval rating among Americans as a potential presidential candidate. However, during a FOX & Friends appearance in January, he made it clear that he currently has no plans to run.

While The Rock may be focused on his entertainment and business ventures for now, endorsements like Hogan’s only add fuel to ongoing fan curiosity about whether the “People’s Champion” might one day become the “People’s President.”