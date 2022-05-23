Hulk Hogan Facing Ric Flair at Starrcast V?

Due to new comments from the legendary B. Brian Blair, WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair, 73, and Hulk Hogan, 68, are reported to be facing each other at Starrcast V.

Flair is set to return to the ring for one night only at Starrcast later this summer, as we previously reported. The bout will take place on Sunday, July 31 at Starrcast in Nashville, Tennessee, live from the Nashville Fairgrounds, as part of “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match.” Flair is rumored to face WWE Hall of Famers The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express and a mystery partner alongside AAA and ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR. Ricky Steamboat, a WWE Hall of Famer, was rumoured to be the mystery partner, but he recently denied it.

Recent comments made by Blair to James of Wrestling Shoot Interviews, there is new speculation about Hogan being the mystery opponent. The following is a transcript of the conversation:

B. Brian Blair: “…I’m looking forward to seeing Flair and Hogan”

Interviewer James: “…You were 62 or something like that when you had your last match. Ric Flair’s coming back at 73. He has a pacemaker. What do you think about that?”

Blair: “Well, I think if Ric were gonna die anywhere he’d wanna die in the ring. Terry’s had his fair share of surgeries – way too many – and I’m getting ready to call Terry in a couple of minutes. But I wish them the very best. I know that fans are the ones that have been really egging it on, that really wanna see it, so it’s sparked them and all I can say is it’ll be interesting and I pray that they both come out in one piece.”

James: “Not to be a Negative Nancy but is this a ‘be careful what you wish for’ kind of thing?”

Blair: “It could be. It could be, but then again you never know. You’ve got two of the greatest minds in the business. You never know, you could sure decorate things up and bring things in to create more illusions and create a much better match than most people would even think about.”

James: “Um… but I never mentioned Hulk Hogan. Is Hulk Hogan the secret opponent? Is that what you’re telling me?”

Blair: “That’s what I… well… I mean, that’s what the rumour is. I don’t know that to be a fact.”

James: “Where did you hear the rumour?”

Blair: “I read it on the internet”

James: “Ohh, I thought maybe you had an inside line.”

Blair: “I do have an inside line but I mean, uh, that’s why I got to call [Hulk], I wanna make sure it’s not Terry, it can’t be!”

James: “Hopefully you’ve not given something away that you shouldn’t have given away there, but maybe you have, who knows?”

