Hulk Hogan Gives His Thoughts On Titus O’Neil

While appearing on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Hulk Hogan gave his thoughts on his WWE Wrestlemania 37 co-host Titus O’Neil…

“When I started working with the Boys Club again, through the WWE, I got to work hand-in-hand with Titus. I mean, this brother is for real. There’s no holes in his boat, there’s no agenda. He’s straight-up actually cares about these kids and these people. So watching – you guys don’t see it all the time, but I live here (Tampa) and this is 24/7. He’s not messing around. He works with the community, he works with the town, he’s involved in every aspect of making life better in the Tampa Bay area. For me to live here and see the local news and see the stuff that he does, it’s just amazing. I wish we had about 10,000 more just like him, the world would be a better place.”