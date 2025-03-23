Hulk Hogan Honors George Foreman After His Passing

Boxing legend George Foreman passed away on March 21, 2025, at the age of 76, leaving behind a lasting legacy both in and out of the ring. His family confirmed the news, stating that Foreman “peacefully departed” while surrounded by loved ones.

Tributes poured in across the sports and entertainment world, including a heartfelt message from WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, who shared a personal post on Instagram:

“Rest In Peace my brother in Christ. For over 40 years George showed me nothing but love and friendship. He was the true example of what a Christian and a champion should be. He loved everyone and instantly forgave anyone, even his fiercest enemies. I will miss you my friend. See you down the road. Only love. Hulk Hogan.”

Foreman, a two-time world heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist, was admired not only for his boxing career but also for his charisma, humility, and spiritual strength. Known for his incredible comeback in the 1990s—becoming the oldest heavyweight champion at age 45—Foreman also found success as an entrepreneur, minister, and cultural icon.

His appreciation for wrestling was no secret. In a 2023 interview with Bally Sports, Foreman named Hulk Hogan as one of his favorite wrestlers and reflected on the influence wrestling had on him throughout his life:

“I still think about it because some of those first original heroes of mine were from wrestling of course and then that mixed martial arts stuff, I’d have never done the rope-a-dope stuff if I’d have been in that.”

Foreman’s influence spanned generations and disciplines. His legacy—as a fighter, a preacher, and a man of unwavering faith—will continue to inspire for years to come.