Hulk Hogan Issues Statement Following Donald Trump’s Victory In U.S. Presidential Election

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has been vocal about his political beliefs in recent months. Hogan endorsed Donald Trump for President of the United States. Hogan stated that he could no longer remain silent after “they took a shot” at his “hero.”

Following Trump’s victory in the 2024 United States Presidential election, Hogan issued the following public statement on Instagram.

“Believe it or not, brother, we’re more alike than we are different. This election season showed just how much we all care about where this country’s headed. Now that the votes are in, let’s remember—it doesn’t matter if you’re a Democrat or a Republican, we’re all real Americans. It’s time to come together, talk with our neighbors and focus on what unites us. We all love this country, and we’re all in for building a better future. Love you all. HH”