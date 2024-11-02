Hulk Hogan Looks Back On Vince McMahon Pitching His Master Plan For WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan appeared on the Patrick Bet-David podcast to talk about a number of topics, including Vince McMahon pitching his master plan for the company.

Hogan said, “He had this master plan. He goes: ‘I’ve got this idea; I want to take over the whole world. Not just a regional promotion.”

On being fired by Vince Sr. over Rocky III:

“When I told him I was going to do the movie, [Vince Sr.] goes ‘Well, Terry’ – you know, my first name of course – ‘You’re a wrestler, not an actor.’”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.