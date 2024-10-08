Hulk Hogan Names The Match He Wants To Relive

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan spoke with Barstool Rasslin on a number of topics, including how his match against Andre The Giant at WrestleMania III is the moment he would relive if he could.

Hogan said, “That was the only time I’ve ever been to the ring where I didn’t know if I was gonna get killed or if I was gonna win or lose… When I went to Vince [McMahon] I said, ‘What are we gonna do for a finish?’ (McMahon) ‘Oh, Andre will do the right thing, don’t worry.’ I said, ‘Well, I’m worried.’ So I sat in the dressing room with Andre for like eight hours, watched him drank two-fifths of Jack Daniels, watched him do a bunch of other stuff for the pain in his back. I said, ‘Boss, hey, what are we gonna do out there?’ (Andre) ‘Don’t worry.’ ‘Hey, boss, what do you think, can I try to slam you?’ (Andre) ‘No.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh hell, I’m going to get killed.’”

On Andre telling him to do the slam:

“All of sudden he went, ‘Slam.’ I went, ‘What?’ And he screamed at me again, ‘Slam.’ And he just — when he came at me I just gut him, and I got him up to here and I had him here. I went, ‘Oh my god,’ I don’t think, and then I just said ‘to hell with it,’ and when I turned him my back tore, my biceps tore in both places, and I slammed him, and dropped the leg thinking he was gonna kick out but he didn’t. And I went, ‘Oh my god, that big son of a bitch,’ he just put a rocket launcher on me.”

You can check out Hogan’s comments in the video below.