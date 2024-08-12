Hulk Hogan Offers High Praise For Rhea Ripley: “She Is TheBomb.com”

Hulk Hogan described Rhea Ripley as “TheBomb.com” when talking about the former WWE Women’s World Champion with SportsKeeda’s “Wrestle Binge.”

“I love her, man,” Hogan said of Ripley. “She is ‘TheBomb.com’. She’s got it figured out, man. She’s on fire. She’s a hellcat, man. She’s on fire.”

Hogan would go on to put Ripley on the same level with Charlotte Flair, in terms of who are at the top of the pack in the women’s landscape in WWE right now.

“I think her and Charlotte are neck-and-neck,” Hogan said. “And Ripley’s got a little extra in her tank whenever she needs it, so that’s really fun to watch.”

For the complete interview, visit SportsKeeda.com.