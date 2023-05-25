Hulk Hogan On AEW: “They’re Doing A Great Job Over There”

WWE Hall of Famer recently appeared as a guest on Ariel Helwani’s “The MMA Hour” for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Hogan was asked if AEW could ever be a legitimate force and beat WWE. Hogan appeared to be supportive of Tony Khan’s efforts at the company.

Hogan said, “I was talking to somebody and I equated it to NASCAR drivers. You need seat time. You need to spend time in that seat until you start winning championships. It’s almost like AEW is on track. They’re kind of like the little engine that could and they’re on track. I just think they need more seat time. They need just to be around a little bit longer to be really really competitive where they can go head to head on Monday nights or something like that. They’re moving forward quite quickly. They’re doing a great job over there.”

When asked if he watches AEW, he said, “I record everything brother. I’m a wrestling fan, come on. I record everything. I’ll sit back and I’ll watch fast forward through stuff and watch the stuff I wanna watch or if a match is the sh*ts, I’ll blow right by it. They’ve got a lot of talent over there. A lot of good guys.”

You can check out Hogan’s appearance below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)