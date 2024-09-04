Hulk Hogan On CM Punk: “It’s Almost Like He’s A Truth Teller. He Really, Really Has It Figured Out”

The legendary Bill Apter spoke with WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. During the conversation, Hogan shared his thoughts on CM Punk.

Hogan said, “I am a big fan of CM Punk. I just really pray that he stays healthy. I’ve never met him. I had an opportunity to meet him, but I guess I missed the boat on that one. When I came back for one of the RAWs, I was kind of out of my mind flying back from L.A. with Rob Van Dam if you get what I’m saying. I basically spent my whole night just trying to get my act together before I went to the camera. CM Punk was apparently there and that was the only time I really had a chance to meet him. I happened to walk into a dressing room to go say hello to somebody and he was there, but he was in a heavy meeting with whoever they were doing the program with that night and I didn’t want to interrupt them.”

“First off, he’s very believable. He’s very, very believable in the ring. He seems real. He kind of got that outlaw mentality, but the cool part about it is he speaks the truth. He really just rolls it out there straight. He’s very opinionated. A lot of people agree with his opinion. It’s kind of like the stuff that a lot of people are afraid to say, he’ll say it. So it’s almost like he’s a truth teller. He really, really has it figured out which is cool. That’s why I really would love to see him stay healthy and not have any more accidents happen because I’d like to see this CM Punk run last for years.”

