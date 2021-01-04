Hulk Hogan On Wanting To Wrestle Steve Austin, His WWE Future, & More

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan recently spoke with ESPN to promote tonight’s Legends Night edition of RAW, and said he has plenty of business left to do with the company.

Hogan was asked if he wishes he had a chance to do a “Last Ride” documentary with a major send-off like WWE did with The Undertaker.

“I haven’t really thought about it,” Hogan answered. “There’s still more business to be done with me even though I’m not actually wrestling anymore. I don’t know how to approach that as far as timing goes. And it could only be done by the WWE, because they’re the only ones that could do it correctly and give it justice. Hopefully, down the road there’ll be a spot to do it that way.”

The Hulkster was also asked if there was anyone he wishes he could’ve wrestled but never got the chance to. He named WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin. Hogan said they could’ve drawn so much money together.

“Yes. ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, in a singles match,” Hogan said. “I tease him about it all the time: ‘Man, if I was the bad guy, I would have put you over every night. Right in the middle of the ring. And then I’d get on TV and I’d lie my rear end off about how that bald-headed creep could never beat me!’ We could have drawn so much money. When I came back to wrestle The Rock, that Hollywood Hogan character was so hot. I would have loved to chase Steve around the world for a couple of months.”

We’ve noted how actor Chris Hemsworth is set to star as Hogan in a biopic for Netflix. Hogan was asked what he thinks about Hemsworth as an onscreen Hulkster, and if he’s talked to him or given him advice yet.

“We haven’t gotten to that point yet,” Hogan said. “We did talk on the phone when he decided to do the movie, and he said he wanted to be around me as much as he can to study me and see what makes me tick. And I was like, ‘Brother, you’re going to be surprised.’ [Laughs] He’s a lot taller than I thought he was, around 6-foot-3 or 6-foot-4. He’s in crazy shape. I keep on telling him that the only problem is that he’s not really good-looking enough to play me in a movie.”