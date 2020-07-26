Hulk Hogan Pays Tribute To Regis Philbin, Xavier Woods Wants To Host G4 TV Show

– WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan tweeted the following on Saturday, paying tribute to TV legend Regis Philbin, who passed away at the age of 88. He said,

“#regisphilben was great, knew how to work and sold it!!! RIP #Regis was the only show I was always excited to do. Regis was a real pro and I could always count on him sneak attacking me every time I was a guest on the show,RIP my brother Love you HH”

#regisphilben was great, knew how to work and sold it!!! RIP https://t.co/gRsm4RmglR — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) July 26, 2020

#Regis was the only show I was always excited to do. Regis was a real pro and I could always count on him sneak attacking me every time I was a guest on the show,RIP my brother Love you HH pic.twitter.com/E5IajiV3KU — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) July 26, 2020

– Xavier Woods is campaigning to host any show on G4 TV now that it’s been confirmed that it’s coming back in 2021:

My campaign begins…. please cast your twitter ballot for me to be a host for @g4tv by using the hashtag #Creed4G4 Thank you for your votes pic.twitter.com/erbqMYohEx — Austin #Creed4G4 – Future King of The Ring (@XavierWoodsPhD) July 25, 2020