Hulk Hogan Pays Tribute To Regis Philbin, Xavier Woods Wants To Host G4 TV Show

By
PWMania.com Staff
–

– WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan tweeted the following on Saturday, paying tribute to TV legend Regis Philbin, who passed away at the age of 88. He said,

“#regisphilben was great, knew how to work and sold it!!! RIP #Regis was the only show I was always excited to do. Regis was a real pro and I could always count on him sneak attacking me every time I was a guest on the show,RIP my brother Love you HH”

– Xavier Woods is campaigning to host any show on G4 TV now that it’s been confirmed that it’s coming back in 2021:

