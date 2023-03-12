Hulk Hogan Pitches Two Names For The WWE Hall Of Fame

During Friday’s episode of SmackDown, Rey Mysterio was announced as the first inductee into this year’s WWE Hall of Fame class. As PWMania.com previously reported, the former WWE Champion will be inducted by Konnan.

Hulk Hogan has proposed two names for WWE to honor in this year’s Hall of Fame; The Fabulous Rougeaus of Jacques and Raymond Rougeau. From 1986 to 1990, they were a WWE tag team. Jacques began a singles career as The Mountie in 1991, winning the Intercontinental Title once. A few years later, he won three Tag Team Championships with Pierre Ouellet as The Quebecers.

Hogan pitched for their induction and strongly hinted that it might happen in a video posted on his YouTube channel.

“You know, Maniacs, I was watching the WWE the other night, and I was really curious who the first inductee into the 2023 Hall of Fame was. Oh my gosh, it was Rey Mysterio. No one is more deserving than a champion, a great man, a great father, and a great husband. He deserves to be in the Hall of Fame. For years and years, he’s carried the torch, but then I thought, who could be next? Who could be just as deserving and then my first thought was one of the great tag teams of all time, The Rougeaus Brothers. Jacques Rougheaus and his brother Raymond Rougeau, those two guys, need to be in the Hall of Fame. I’m voting for them. Hopefully, they will be the next inductees into the Hall of Fame. I think it just might happen. I got a really good feeling about that one brother,” Hogan stated.

Hogan and Jacques get along well. In the 1990s, Hogan suffered one of his rare defeats when he put Jacques over a non-WCW show in Montreal. Jacques promoted the show, recalling in a previous interview with Inside The Ropes that Hogan told him he wanted to put him over that night, which happened with a small package finish.

Hogan told Jacques that he did it because of everything the Rougeau family had done for wrestling in Montreal.

You can watch Hogan’s video below: