Hulk Hogan Praises Roman Reigns And What He’s Done For Pro Wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has nothing but praise for The Tribal Chief.

Hogan recently spoke with TMZ Sports about Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns’ dominant title reign. Hogan commented on how Reigns has avoided a particular style of in-ring action.

“He’s kept the art form alive,” Hogan told TMZ Sports. “I mean, he has stepped up and got away from this kind of like… choreographed looking, jumping, and two guys doing the same thing and diving through the hoops.”

The Hulkster went on to say that Reigns has restored pro wrestling to its former glory.

“Roman Reigns took it back to where it should be,” Hogan continued. “Big man, big moves… main event moves. So he really has kept the art form alive for all of us.”

Reigns recently celebrated 1000 days as champion and will be honored on Friday’s episode of SmackDown.