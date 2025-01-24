Reason Why Hulk Hogan Was Pulled From WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE has officially announced that Hulk Hogan will no longer be appearing at Saturday Night’s Main Event in San Antonio tomorrow night. This update, first reported by Chris Featherstone, comes despite Hogan being prominently featured in the promotional materials for the event.

According to WWE sources, Hogan’s absence is due to family commitments. F4WOnline.com corroborated this, noting that his withdrawal is not related to the negative fan reactions he received during recent appearances or any rumored backstage issues involving Jesse Ventura or others.

Saturday Night’s Main Event will air live on NBC and Peacock at 8 p.m. Eastern time, featuring a stacked lineup despite Hogan’s absence.

Here’s the updated card:

World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax

Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sheamus

Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu

Royal Rumble Contract Signing: Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens with special enforcer Shawn Michaels