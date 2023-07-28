Hulk Hogan Reflects On Being Scared Of Andre The Giant

You don’t want Andre The Giant on your bad side.

Hulk Hogan knows this first hand.

Although the two would go on to become friends, with Andre even famously passing the torch to “The Hulkster” at WrestleMania III, there was a time where the 8th Wonder of the World wasn’t overly fond of the Vitamin-popping villain from Rocky III.

During his appearance on This Past Weekend with Theo Von, Hogan reflected on being legitimately afraid of Andre The Giant.

During the interview, Hogan talked about working with Andre The Giant, someone he claims he was legitimately scared of.

“[Andre] scared me to death,” Hogan admitted. “The hardest thing for me was — the first 8 or 9 years — he didn’t like me at all and tortured me. When we got in the ring, he showed me how much he didn’t like me.”

Hogan continued, “I made the mistake of bringing a flight attendant to the Capitol Center in Washington. and I put her first row and I didn’t tell Andre… He heard her say ‘Come on, Terry!’ and he figured out she was with me. And he about killed me. Took me back in the ring … he tied the bottom and the second rope and put my neck in it, took his size 27 boot … almost broke my neck in the ropes. Then I had those yellow tights. He picked me up like a damn stork, with my balls and my ass hanging out and carried me around in front of this girl with my junk hanging out.”

Check out the complete interview at Apple.com. H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.