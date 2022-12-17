Hulk Hogan Reveals How He Thought Mr. America Character Would Go In WWE

Mr. America didn’t quite turn out the way Hulk Hogan thought it would.

During a recent chat with Ringside Collectibles, the pro wrestling legend spoke about how he thought his Mr. America character in the early 2000s in WWE would have lasted longer than it ended up lasting.

“I thought that Mr. America was going to kind of do like the Midnight Rider thing that Dusty Rhodes did in Florida – be around for two, three years, mess up all the main events,” Hogan stated. “When I got there, we had a six-man tag and of course, I thought Mr. America was going to rock on and be a huge angle, and they said ‘Hey brother, you’re doing the job tonight.’”

Hogan added, “And I went ‘Hmm, I guess this isn’t going very far’ […]I just figured they didn’t like the gimmick, so at the end of the match, I kind of pulled the mask up if you guys remember. and showed everybody it was me.”

