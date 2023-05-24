Hulk Hogan Reveals WWE Has Contacted Him About Retirement Match At WrestleMania

Could “The Hulkster” have one more in him?

Hulk Hogan appeared as a guest on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani on Wednesday to promote his new Health and Wellness venture and during the interview, the WWE Hall of Fame legend revealed Shane McMahon called him for a potential return at WrestleMania 39.

“Shane McMahon called me,” Hogan recalled. “He goes, ‘You got one more in you, old man?’ I said, ‘Take it easy with the old man stuff, brother.’ I said, ‘What do you want to do?’ He goes, ‘All you got to do is stand in the middle of the ring and I’ll come to you.’ I said, ‘Well, right now my back needs a little more work but that’s something we can talk about next year.’”

The former nWo leader spoke about how he does like the idea of returning to the squared circle for an actual official retirement match.

“I’ve always wanted to have a retirement match but right now, I’m not moving around the way I should be,” he said. “So I’m going to keep working, keep training and keeping doing rehab and see where I’m at about six months from now. All I’ve found out in the wrestling business, brother, is that you never say never.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to WrestlingHeadlines.com for transcribing the above quotes.