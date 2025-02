WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan appeared on the Pat McAfee Show to discuss several topics, including his inability to physically handle getting back in the ring for one last match.

Hogan said, “It ain’t there, bro. One more surgery. If I fall down in the ring, I think I’d turn to dust.“

