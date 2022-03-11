Hulk Hogan Rules Out Return To The Ring, Comments On His Legacy

Hulk Hogan appeared on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast and commented on if he will get back in the ring for one more match:

“No. Over the last 10 years, I’ve had 23 surgeries. I’ve had 10 back surgeries, both hips, both knees. Forget it.”

Hogan also said the following about his legacy in wrestling:

“I think when all the smoke clears, you know, it will be 10, 15, 20, 30, 40, 50 years from now, they will just have to at least acknowledge, and just say it. The only thing I can think of, because they won’t remember what I did or what Jericho did or what The Rock did, is they will say ‘He’s the greatest wrestler ever’, like they do with Gorgeous George. They just throw it out there because it’s a one-liner to describe something. That’s probably what it’s going to end up as. That’s not an ego thing. That’s just from being on TV for so long and so many people know me, but that will probably be the legacy for the general public.” For me, it was just a great time. We changed the business. It helped a lot of people. I probably did it too long because I crippled myself. It was a lot of fun.”