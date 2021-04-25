Hulk Hogan Says He Couldn’t Tell Nikki and Brie Bella Apart

In an interview with eonline.com, Hulk Hogan talked about meeting up with the Bella Twins at the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony:

“I also have been able to tell Brie and Nikki apart. It’s really easy,” Hogan said. “I’m sitting there talking to Brie asking about, you know, being a first-time mom with her son and she stopped me, and she goes, ‘Terry, you’re talking to Brie. I’m not Nikki.’”

“We were talking, and I said, ‘Man, it’s really cool to see you guys move on from the wrestling business but, don’t drop the ball,’” Hogan said. “‘You’ve been planning on how to generate revenue, you’ve been planning on how to be entrepreneurs, you’ve been planning on how to guide your life and take care of your families and it’s really cool to see the women of the WWE doing this.’”