Hulk Hogan Says Modern Day Wrestlers Look Like They Should Be Bagging His Groceries

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan recently appeared on the Full Send podcast for an in-depth interview. During the discussion, Hogan talked about the current wrestling landscape compared to his era:

“All the guys I wrestled looked like monster sized and nowadays, there are a lot of guys that look like wrestlers and a lot of guys that don’t. A lot of guys that look like wrestlers, and then you got guys that look like they should be bagging my groceries. So the difference is How athletic the guys are. Smaller guys can do all kinds of crazy stuff. They do so much impressive stuff in one match, I wouldn’t do that much in a year. But what does it mean? You know?”

