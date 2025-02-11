Hulk Hogan Says Pro Wrestling Is A Shoot, Not A Work

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan appeared on the Pat McAfee Show to discuss several topics, including his approach to the wrestling business and his belief that the entire business is a shoot.

Hogan said, “Everything is a shoot, are you kidding me?” Hogan questioned Pat McAfee on the Pat McAfee Show. “This business is not a work, this is a shoot. If this was a work. You and I are wrestling, and I get paid $2 million and you get $600 grand, is that a work? It’s the money and the miles. Who cares who wins? It’s entertainment, it’s predetermined. It’s a shoot. If somebody is making more money than me, that’s a shoot to me. It’s a shoot, right? Money and the miles. Old school. How long you have to be away from your family, quality of life, and how much they’re paying you to destroy your life and be on the road. If I’m wrestling somebody and they are making more money than me, it’s a shoot. It should be a shoot to them, too.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

