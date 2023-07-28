Hulk Hogan Says The Miz Is One Of Very Few People Who Understand The Business

Hulk Hogan respects The Miz.

“The Hulkster” spoke about “The A-Lister” being one of two or three guys that fully understand the pro wrestling business.

During a recent appearance on the This Past Weekend with Theo Von podcast, the pro wrestling legend offered huge praise for The Miz for “keeping this art form alive.”

“That brother is keeping this art form alive,” Hogan said of Miz. “Every time I see him, I tell him how much I love him for what he’s done because he understands this business a lot more than most of the guys do.”

Hogan continued, “There are probably two or three guys that I can pick up that understand the business. He’s one of them. He gets it.”

H/T to WrestlingHeadlines.com for transcribing the above quotes.