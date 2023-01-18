Hulk Hogan Set For WWE RAW is XXX, Why Ric Flair Won’t Be at the Royal Rumble

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and Conrad Thompson discussed the upcoming Raw XXX 30th anniversary show, among other things, on the latest “To Be The Man” podcast.

Ric Flair explained why he won’t be attending the Royal Rumble in San Antonio:

“I’m not going to be able to go to the event. I am the Grand Marshal for the Gasparilla Parade in Tampa.”

When asked if there are any other surprises he knows about for RAW XXX, Flair stated that Hulk Hogan will be there and that he received confirmation last night [Monday].

“Hulkamania is coming,” Flair stated. “He confirmed to me last night that he’s coming.”

The last time Hogan appeared on WWE TV was as a guest host at the Crown Jewel 2018 event in Saudi Arabia. Hogan’s name was not announced on Raw last night, but he will be there on Monday night, according to Flair.

WWE has announced the following Legends for Raw XXX: Road Dogg, Ron Simmons, Sean Waltman, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, Kurt Angle, The Bella Twins, Teddy Long, Jerry “The King” Lawler.

