In a post on his Instagram account, Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan gave praise to WWE star Jinder Mahal. Hogan wrote the following in regards to a photo he took with Mahal…

“The old school respect with the new school Jinder Mahal physicality, he’s a bad man brother, with the right push he could be the new generation Hulk Hogan, he’s got it all brother!!!!”

Mahal responded and wrote, “You’re the man Hulkster 🙏🏽.”