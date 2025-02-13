Hulk Hogan To Host Premium WWE WrestleMania 41 Experience With Exclusive Suite Package

WWE sent out the following e-mail announcement:

WrestleMania 41 just got even more Superstar-studded! Hulk Hogan is joining us inside the Real American Suite. Secure your Real American Suite by the Seat Priority Pass Package from our exclusive hospitality partner, On Location, for the chance to be face-to-face with the WWE Legend.

WrestleMania Real American Suite by the Seat

Enjoy both nights of WrestleMania from the comfort of a reserved seat in a premium luxury suite at Allegiant Stadium.Category: Traditional SuiteRow: GA

All-Inclusive Food and Beverages

No need to wait in line at the concession stand as your suite will be stocked with a variety of all-inclusive food and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Hulk Hogan In-Suite Appearance

Meet & greet with Hulk Hogan! Authentic Hulk Hogan Championship Belt Photo Opportunity.

Hulk Hogan Themed Souvenir Gifting

Receive an exclusive Hulk Hogan themed souvenir upon arrival at your suite.

Topgolf Event with The Miz

Access the Topgolf Event, which includes all-inclusive food, an open bar, and photo opportunities with the Miz! Join us for an unforgettable time at Topgolf, where fun meets competition! Enjoy a lively atmosphere hosted by the Miz filled with golf games, all-inclusive food, and an open bar.Please note, while we aim to facilitate interactions, we cannot guarantee that you will meet every Superstar in attendance.

Priority Pass WWE World & Superstore Access

Dedicated Entrance: Enjoy a Dedicated Express Entrance to WWE World and Superstore with your Priority Pass Credential. Express Checkout Lane: Skip the line when purchasing commemorative items at the WWE Superstore through the Priority Pass Express Lane at Check-Out.3-DAY WWE World Ticket with Priority Pass Fast Lane Access: Welcome to The Ultimate Fan Experience, WWE World at WrestleMania 41! Join us in the heart of Las Vegas for an unforgettable event featuring WWE Superstars and Legends, exclusive merchandise, and interactive experiences. See live programming, and re-live 41 years of WrestleMania history through memorabilia museums and immersive exhibits. Note: Tickets valid Friday-Sunday.

Dedicated Entrance

Skip the line and get to your suite through a dedicated entrance.

Professional On Location On-Site Support Staff

Knowledgeable & experienced staff on-site to assist with your experienceA detailed Itinerary with package information will be shared (1-2) weeks prior to the event

The price per person is listed at $9,500.00 USD.