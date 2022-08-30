Hulk Hogan Trading Card Sells for Over $50,000 to Set New Record

A trading card featuring WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has just been sold for more than $50,000.

On Sunday night, a collector paid a record price of $51,600 to purchase a card from the 1982 NJPW Cosmos set that featured The Hulkster in Japan. The card was part of the NJPW Cosmos set. The card has been given a grade of GEM MT 10, which indicates that it is nearly perfect.

This price for a pro wrestling trading card is a new all-time record for the highest price ever paid for one of these cards.

You view a photo of the card below. Several years ago, a Hogan Cosmos card that was in the same condition and grade was offered on eBay at a price of $997. The card is currently available on eBay in a #6 grade for $5,000 or a #8 grade for $8,500. There is also a #5 grade that can be purchased for $5,999.

Between the years 1980 and 1985, Hogan competed in a number of matches for both WWE and NJPW in Japan. During this time, he also won the first ever IWGP Heavyweight Title. After claiming victory over WWE Hall of Famer Antonio Inoki in the championship match of NJPW’s 1983 IWGP League tournament, Hulk Hogan was crowned the first-ever IWGP Heavyweight Champion. Hogan and Inoki are the only wrestlers to have held the original version of the title. Hogan held the strap for 378 days over one reign with no title defenses, and Inoki held it for 1,027 days over two reigns with two title defenses.

As of this writing, Hogan has not provided any public commentary on the trading card record.

You can see a photo of the Hogan trading card below:

I'm pleased to announce that this 1982 Cosmos Hulk Hogan from Japan sold last night for $51,600 setting a new all time record high price in the wrestling card hobby. pic.twitter.com/SUO4OYMr3x — Wrestling Card Price Guide (@card_guide) August 29, 2022