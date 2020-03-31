Hulk Hogan Tweets To Reveal Injury From Training

2020 WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan suffered a torn right biceps while training this week.

Hogan revealed the injury on Twitter earlier today and name-dropped another WWE star who has dealt with biceps injuries – Rusev.

He tweeted, “Both of my biceps have been torn at the insertions for 25yrs,today I tore my right bicep where it goes in at my front deltoid,well I guess Rusev and I are long lost brothers! BROTHER. HH damn it burns!!!”

Rusev responded to the tweet and wrote, “We are just a couple of Real [American flag emoji]”

The Hulkster has noted for months how he’s been training for a possible WWE ring return for one last match at WrestleMania. Hogan began training after successful back surgery late last year, which was the 10th operation on his back, but we know that the WrestleMania ring return won’t be happening this year as the big event was taped last week.

Hogan, who turns 67 on August 11, was set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame for the second time during WrestleMania 36 Weekend, along with nWo members Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Sean Waltman. The original plans for WrestleMania 36 Week were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony has been rumored for SummerSlam Weekend in August.

It looks like Hogan has been growing out his beard for a planned Hollywood Hogan appearance at the WWE Hall of Fame.

You can see the full tweets from Hogan and Rusev below:

