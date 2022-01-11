Hulk Hogan Under Fire For Facebook Comment About Betty White and Sidney Poitier

Comedian Josh Pray published a video on Facebook of himself talking about the death of actor and comedian Bob Saget. In the comments section, a user speculated about Saget’s death being caused by a vaccine shot…

“Wellll many directions we can go with this, but I will take jab for $500 Alex”

The official Facebook account of Hulk Hogan replied to the user with references to the deaths of Betty White and Sidney Poitier:

“100% Betty and Sidney were also jabed their dropping like flies but they’ll never say it.”

After receiving criticism from users, the comment was edited to have the original message removed. However, the original message could still be seen if you clicked on the “edited” link next to the comment.