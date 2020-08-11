Hulk Hogan’s Birthday, Shayna Baszler Comments On RAW Underground

– Hulk Hogan turns 67 years old today while NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray turns 28, and former ECW star Bill Alfonso turns 63.

– Shayna Baszler made her RAW Underground debut last night and beat up three female competitors, including Emily Andzulis. Baszler took to Twitter after RAW and commented on the appearance.

“Quite the opposite. This is me in absolute control. #Reality,” she wrote in response to a WWE tweet that said this was all-out chaos from Baszler.

She also responded to a WWE tweet that touted how they got Baszler into the RAW Underground ring. She wrote, “You only just discovered the Underground. I was born in it, molded by it. #RawUnderground #Reality”

