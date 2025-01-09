Hulk Hogan’s Reaction To Being Booed at WWE RAW’s Netflix Premiere

At the Netflix premiere of WWE RAW on January 6, 2025, Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, accompanied by longtime manager Jimmy Hart, delivered a promo to hype the event and promote his Real American Beer product. Despite Hogan’s efforts to praise the fans, the Los Angeles crowd overwhelmingly booed him during the segment.

According to The Daily Mail, a source close to Hogan shared insight into his reaction to the negative reception:

“Did Hulk think he was going to be cheered? Especially bringing out Jimmy Hart, who everyone likes, and who was also waving an American flag at the time… that is a resounding yes! So, when he came out, got booed, and then went to the back after his promo, he was instantly disappointed that the fans turned on him. But he wasn’t p*ssed! Had it not been for him being there to promote his beer, he would have leaned into it a little more, but he just had to get through the promotion of it all.”

Sportskeeda.com further reported additional context, citing sources close to the situation. Dr. Chris Featherstone noted:

“Sources close to the situation have informed Sportskeeda’s Dr. Chris Featherstone that Hogan admitted that the reaction may have been a political influence. A statement made was, ‘he stood for what they didn’t stand for.’”

The incident has sparked widespread discussion about the polarizing nature of Hogan’s public persona and the challenges of connecting with modern audiences in politically diverse environments.