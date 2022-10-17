Humberto Garza Sr. Passes Away Aged 85

Humberto Garza Sr., a Mexican pro wrestling star, passed away over the weekend at the age of 85.

Garza Sr. is the grandfather of Humberto and Angel (Los Lotharios) of WWE, as well as the father of Humberto Garza Jr. and the late Hector Garza.

Garza Sr. was a top talent for EMLL in Monterrey, Mexico, in the 1950s, 1960s, and early 1970s.

Angel paid tribute to his grandfather with a photo and the broken heart emoji, while Humberto posted a photo of the three and captioned it, “Rest easy grandpa I love you,” as seen in the social media images below.

WWE also published the following statement in regards to Garza’s death:

WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Humberto Garza Sr.

Garza Sr. is the patriarch of an incredible wrestling dynasty, with his grandsons Angel & Humberto now competing in WWE as the tag team Los Lotharios.

A leader in the Mexican wrestling community, Garza Sr. competed in the EMLL from the 1950s into the 1970s.

Angel posted a touching photo on Twitter yesterday in remembrance of his grandfather.

Humberto also shared a photo of him & Angel with their grandfather, as he expressed his love for his late grandfather.

WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and fans of Humberto Garza Sr.