Ian Riccaboni Signs AEW Deal, Will Call Next Week’s Collision Once Again

Ian Riccaboni is “#AllElite.”

After making his debut on AEW Collision filling in for Kevin Kelly, which he will be doing again next Saturday night, longtime ROH commentator Ian Riccaboni has been receiving rave reviews for his work.

Additionally, Fightful Select is reporting that Riccaboni has signed a multi-year deal with AEW and ROH.

Riccaboni’s main priority will be ROH, which he chose over the regular AEW Collision gig so he can spend more time with his family. However, he will be calling the next four Collision shows as Kevin Kelly is currently in Japan doing English-commentary for the NJPW G1 Climax 33.