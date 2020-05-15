IC Championship Tournament Matches For Tonight’s Smackdown

The first two matches have been confirmed for the tournament to crown a new WWE Intercontinental Champion, which will begin during tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode. Elias vs. King Baron Corbin and Daniel Bryan vs. Drew Gulak will air on tonight’s taped SmackDown as the first two tournament matches, according to PWInsider.

There’s no word yet on the tournament format or when the finals will take place, but we should know more after tonight’s show. Sami Zayn was recently stripped of the title due to being unable to defend. He has not been at recent WWE tapings, reportedly because he has concerns with wrestling during the coronavirus pandemic.