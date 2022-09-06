ICW Hits Cardiff at Midnight – Whit’s Occurrin Report and Review

What better way to finish a Cardiff Saturday night or start a Sunday morning with a sold-out wrestling show from a Scottish company that continues to make every show they put on unique and special?

That’s exactly what happened when I hit up Cardiff University’s SU to watch a midnight show from the awesome Insane Championship Wrestling.

I’ve been to Glasgow 11 times over 5 years to watch the group’s biggest shows, planning to return in November for their iconic ‘Fear and Loathing’ show, but before that, Saturday night at midnight had a real buzz with people wishing for tickets outside the building.

The crowd, as for any ICW show was buzzing, even after a long day, and like always, we weren’t disappointed. From opening ladder matches and Sha Samuels returning to new tag champs, brawls at the bar to Madonna sing-alongs for a returning favourite in Grado, the show was solid and had a real, cult feel that made it all even more sweeter.

At the end of it, the man we spoke to last week, Kez Evans, stood tall and added another legend from the company to his list of big names he has defeated as champion. Kez is a legendary champion in his own right and his reign doesn’t look like it is stopping anytime soon.

If you haven’t watched ICW on the WWE Network, watch it. If you haven’t seen ICW live, don’t hold off. Just like many British Wrestling companies post-pandemic, the company are really finding their feet once again and making their product must see.

Results for the show were:

ICW Zero G Championship – Ladder Match – Daz Black defeated Luke Kyro to retain the ICW Zero G Championship.

Andy Wild defeated BT Gunn by pinfall.

BT Gunn attacked Wild after the match.

Greedy Souls (Brendan White & Danny Jones) defeated LJ Cleary & Martin Steers by pinfall.

“Jackie Polo” defeated Jack Jester by pinfall.

Sha Samuels returned after the match to reunite with Jester.

ICW Women’s World Championship – Molly Spartan defeated Moxie Malone by pinfall to retain the ICW Women’s World Championship.

ICW Tag Team Championships – Glasgow Grindhouse (Lou King Sharp & Krieger) defeated Kings of the North (Damien Corvin & Bonesaw) by pinfall to WIN the ICW Tag Team Championships.

Leyton Buzzard defeated Craig Anthony by pinfall.

ICW World Heavyweight Championship – Kez Evans defeated Grado by submission to retain the ICW World Heavyweight Championship.

