ICW Returns This Weekend With Sold Out Fear and Loathing Event

SOLD OUT PREMIER WRESTLING EVENT RETURNS THIS WEEKEND

GLASGOW, Scot., 17 November, 2022 – Insane Championship Wrestling (ICW) hosts its fourteenth annual Fear and Loathing show on Sunday 20 November at The Garage nightclub on Sauchiehall Street.

The event features the best professional wrestlers across the country including Lee Greig, star of BBC Scotland comedy The Scotts, better known to wrestling fans as former Heavyweight Champion Jack Jester. Greig is set to challenge fellow ICW original BT Gunn in a King of Insanity Match.

The match comes after BBC Scotland announced that series 2 of The Scotts – written by Burnistoun creators Robert Florence and Iain Connell – will air this week, but Greig insists his focus is on the match.

“I’ve been in ICW since day one, and Fear and Loathing has always been the biggest show of the year.

“Win, lose or draw, I’m giving it my all this Sunday. I can’t wait to hear the roar of the sold out crowd.”

Sunday’s card also features a Women’s World Title Match, former WWE NXT UK Superstar Sha Samuels, a 4-Way Elimination Match for the Men’s World Title and more.

Tickets for ICW Fear and Loathing are sold out but fans can watch ICW on-demand on WWE Network, with Sunday’s show airing 4 weeks later on Saturday 17 December.