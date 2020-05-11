Idea For Wrestlemania 36 Match At Company HQ Was Pitched Before

WWE reportedly had talks about holding a WrestleMania 36 match at WWE HQ in Stamford, CT last month. There’s no word on what match was discussed for Titan Towers, but PWInsider reports that while WWE officials were trying to figure out how they would handle the pre-tape of WrestleMania, someone pitched the idea of having a match at company HQ. This could be where WWE got the idea of holding last night’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match there.
