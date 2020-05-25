Idea Reportedly Pitched For Hulk Hogan At WWE WrestleMania 36

There was discussion within WWE about Hulk Hogan doing something physical at Wrestlemania 36 prior to the event being moved to the Performance Center, Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co is reporting. There was apparently a pitch for Hogan to win the Andre The Giant battle royal in his hometown of Tampa and Vince McMahon was reportedly not ruling out the idea. A source noted the following to Davis:

“The idea was he wouldn’t take any bumps. We would work it so he would only have to eliminate one or two guys at the end and then he would get his big celebration at the end with his music. It would have been perfect because he lives in the Tampa area.”

Prior to Wrestlemania 36, Hogan was originally scheduled to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame for the 2nd time as part of the New World Order.