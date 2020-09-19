Identities Of SmackDown Extras From This Week, Post-SmackDown Alexa Bliss Trance Video

– Last night’s WWE SmackDown saw Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross back on the same page after Bliss used Bray Wyatt’s Sister Abigail finisher on Cross the week before, during the Fatal 4 Way that saw Cross become the new #1 contender to SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley for a match at WWE Clash of Champions.

Bliss was on commentary last night as Cross defeated Lacey Evans at ringside. The post-match angle saw Evans rant to the announcers about the loss. As soon as she mentioned “The Fiend,” Bliss went into an eerie trance, stood up from the announce table and attacked Evans with Sister Abigail. She then walked away from the ringside area, still stuck in her daze.

Below is video from the Evans vs. Cross match and the attack by Bliss, along with post-show video of Alyse Ashton trying to get a word with Bliss while she’s still stuck in the trance.

– This week’s SmackDown also saw Big E get revenge on “Larry The Security Guard” and Sheamus for setting him up in the backstage attack two weeks before. That security guard was played by indie wrestler Kennedy Kendrick, who previously appeared as an enhancement talent on the May 30, 2018 WWE NXT episode.

On a related note, indie wrestlers also played the extras who checked on Sasha Banks after she was attacked by SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley in the segment from the WWE Performance Center last night. Layne Rosario, Ariel Dominguez, and Kai Douglas were the wrestlers who tended to Banks after she was attacked.

You can see clips from both segments below:

Kennedy was trained by Lance Storm @LanceStorm, Steve Keirn, & Jimmy Del Ray. Kennedy also had 1 WWE match. On the 5/30/18 @WWENXT episode he teamed with Cody Vincent/Preston Vance/Dark Order #10 as George Hixon against The War/Viking Raiders. #WWE #SmackDown #WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/U3epuQeoKh — The Local Competitor (@LocalCompWWE) September 19, 2020