Identity of Ballerina During Miracle on 34th Street Fight on WWE SmackDown Revealed

On the Friday before Christmas, WWE SmackDown featured a special episode with a Christmas theme. It featured The Miracle on 34th Street Fight, which pitted Ricochet and Braun Strowman against Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci of Imperium.

Christmas trees, gift-wrapped steel chairs, and giant candy cane kendo sticks were used in the match. NXT Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods made an unexpected appearance during the match. As Kaiser and Vinci opened the giant gift box, a ballerina emerged.

Ashley D’Amboise was the dancer who also competes in Maria Kanellis’ Women’s Wrestling Army promotion. Maria congratulated Ashley on her SmackDown appearance on Twitter.

She wrote, “.Yes!! Multiple talents, super athletic, speaks French and English, smart, beautiful, and sweet!! Keep fighting!!

@WWrestlingArmy”

D’Amboise has already made two appearances in WWE segments this year, on both Raw and SmackDown in April.