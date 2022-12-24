Identity of ‘Cameraman’ Attacked on SmackDown by Bray Wyatt Revealed

During this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Bray Wyatt snapped and took out a cameraman.

On Friday’s show, Wyatt stormed the ring and demanded an apology from LA Knight for mistaking him for Uncle Howdy. Wyatt stated that he is not Uncle Howdy and has never been, but then passed out before attacking the cameraman and putting him in the Mandible Claw until officials freed him.

The cameraman was local talent JT Energy, who had previously appeared on the December 23rd, 2019 episode of WWE RAW in a match against Erick Rowan.

JT Energy commented on his appearance on Twitter:

I may never been the same again after being attacked by Bray Wyatt on Smackdown 🎥 https://t.co/l6HqqviHoK — JT Energy aka Mistopher Daniels (@DJClickNPlay) December 24, 2022

You can watch a clip from the segment below: