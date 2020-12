The role of Carmella’s ‘sommelier’ on this week’s WWE Smackdown was played by NXT talent Akeem Young. Young was announced as having signed with WWE in January of this year and was part of the class that included Mercedes Martinez and Jake Atlas. Prior to WWE, Young (real name Sidney Bateman) was a Cirque du Soleil cast member.

Yeah my Friday night went great 🤕 https://t.co/sCTKIWhzdq — Akeem Young (@AkeemYoungWWE) December 12, 2020