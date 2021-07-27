Identity Of Jinder Mahal’s Attorney From RAW

The man who appeared on last night’s WWE RAW as Jinder Mahal’s lawyer was Arjun Singh (fka Geek Singh).

RAW featured a segment where Mahal and Veer came out to confront Drew McIntyre, demanding an apology for the steel chair attack on Shanky from the week before. They brought out an attorney and threatened to sue McIntyre, taking everything he has. McIntyre would then wrestle Veer in a match that ended in a DQ, but after the match Drew ended up taking out the attorney with a Claymore.

Singh wrestled on AEW Dark last month, losing to Angelico on the June 29 episode. Singh just recently made his return to pro wrestling, and the AEW appearance was his debut for the company.