Identity Of Leatherface On AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen Revealed

Who played Leatherface in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre Death Match this week?

According to Fightful Select, the man who played Leatherface in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre Death Match at the Fight For The Fallen edition of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night in Nashville, TN. was local indie wrestler Dean Alexander.

Alexander first began working for AEW in March 2021 at tapings for AEW Dark. He has worked several times for the promotion since then.

As noted, the Texas Chainsaw Massacre Death Match was a promotional venture by AEW for the new video game of the same name, which earned the company $100,000 in sponsorship money, which went to the Maui Food Banks for the victims of the Maui fires.