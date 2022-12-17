Identity of Mystery Attacker on WWE SmackDown Revealed

The identity of WWE SmackDown’s mysterious woman has been revealed.

A mysterious person dressed in black appeared at the conclusion of the Women’s Tag Team Title match between Damage CTRL and Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox.

The unknown attacker attacked Nox, causing her team to lose the match. The mystery person was later revealed to be Xia Li in a WWE digital exclusive. As seen below, Adam Pearce told her to go into her office, implying that repercussions are on the way.

Click here for WWE SmackDown results. You can watch a clip from the match and the WWE digital exclusive below: