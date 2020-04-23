Identity of New Dark Order Member From AEW Dynamite Revealed

On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Brodie Lee welcomed a new member to the Dark Order. He was dubbed, #10. He was described as 6’2, 240 pounds, and a former college football player.

The new member has been identified as Preston Vance, who has also competed under the name Cody Vance.

Lee confirmed his identity on Twitter:

It should be noted that Vance never actually played college football before, but he did play hockey and baseball. He has been seen doing work in the past for companies like WWE, IMPACT Wrestling, and Ring Of Honor.

