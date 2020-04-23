Identity of New Dark Order Member From AEW Dynamite Revealed

On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Brodie Lee welcomed a new member to the Dark Order. He was dubbed, #10. He was described as 6’2, 240 pounds, and a former college football player.

The new member has been identified as Preston Vance, who has also competed under the name Cody Vance.

Lee confirmed his identity on Twitter:

I’ve gone unnoticed for far too long. So I wanted to say thank you to everyone who has been there over the years. But more importantly thank you Mr.Brodie Lee. https://t.co/FCQbUq1QXr — Pres10 (@Pres10Vance) April 23, 2020

It should be noted that Vance never actually played college football before, but he did play hockey and baseball. He has been seen doing work in the past for companies like WWE, IMPACT Wrestling, and Ring Of Honor.