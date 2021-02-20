Identity Of Sami Zayn’s Film Crew Member, The Bump Guests For Sunday

– One of the members of Sami Zayn’s documentary film crew on this week’s WWE SmackDown episode was played by former indie wrestler “The Apostle” Andrew Steele. Al Haft sent word that Steele started out as an intern for WWE NXT in 2017 before securing a job with WWE. Steele made his pro wrestling debut back in 2003, wrestling mostly in Delaware, with stints in Florida as well. He suffered a career-ending broken neck in 2015.

– WWE has announced several guests for the special Elimination Chamber preview edition of The Bump, which airs at 4pm ET this Sunday on the WWE Network. Cesaro, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler will be appearing.