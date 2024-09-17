Identity Of The “Fan” Bronson Reed Tossed On WWE Raw

Monday’s episode of WWE Raw continued the buildup to the Bad Blood PLE next month.

The status of the feud between Bronson Reed and Braun Strowman, who fought throughout the arena while breaking the ring during their match, was also featured. When the match was called off because the top rope couldn’t be used, they went to ringside, where Strowman attempted a charge.

Reed saw it coming and grabbed a fan, launching him into a charging Strowman. This stopped his momentum.

The two stars brawled their way to the back, breaking through a table and eventually a wall.

The fan is Nessy Hendrixx, who previously worked as a security guard for Paul Heyman during a WWE Raw segment.